Penticton Vees keep fighting in BCHL playoffs with 3-2 over the Brooks Bandits

Vees heading to game 6

The Penticton Vees are still competing in the Interior Conference Finals, after winning 3-2 over the Brooks Bandits at the SOEC on Friday night.

The Vees were facing elimination in game five, with the Bandits leading the series,

The Bandits opened the scoring on the power play nine minutes into the first period by Parker Lalonde but Penticton rebounded in the second.

Four minutes into the second the Vees tied it up, when Louie Wehmann scored on a pass from Anselmo Rego, who had shot it over Zach Zahara’s glove.

The Vees got their first lead nearing the end of second period with a breakaway goal from Max Heise, who scored on a backhand shot to make it 2-1.

Simon Meier scored early in the third period on a pass from Ben Merrill to make it 3-1.

Brooks cut the Vees lead down to one on their second power play goal when Nathan Free’s shot hit Vees’ defenceman Matthew Biotti in the midsection and bounced over to Mathis Dufour to make it 3-2.

The Bandits gave their last attempt to tie it up with pulling their goalie with just over a minute to go for the six-on-five, but the Vees fended them off.

With that 3-2 win, the Vees and Bandits are headed to game 6 on Monday back the Brooks home ice. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. PDT.

BCHL Interior Division
1xyz - Penticton Vees87 pts
2x - Brooks Bandits84 pts
3x - Trail Smoke Eaters74 pts
4x - Salmon Arm Silverbacks71 pts
5x - Sherwood Park Crusaders67 pts
6x - Cranbrook Bucks62 pts
7x - West Kelowna Warriors53 pts
8x - Okotoks Oilers45 pts
9Spruce Grove Saints44 pts
10Vernon Vipers36 pts
11Blackfalds Bulldogs32 pts


