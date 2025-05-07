Penticton Vees facing playoff elimination after their 6-3 loss to the Brooks Bandits

Photo: Matt Piotrowski The Penticton Vees are facing BCHL playoffs elimination after their 6-3 loss to the Brooks Bandits

Friday could be the Penticton Vees last game for this season in the BCHL, after their 6-3 loss to the Brooks Bandits on Tuesday night.

The Vees are down in the best-of-seven series 3-1 to the Bandits after game four of the Interior Conference Final.

Penticton fell behind the early in the first, with the Bandits scoring three times in the first 11 minutes of the game. Goals came from Luke Bibby, Cooper Pierson and Parker Lalonde to make it 3-0.

After the Bandits’ third goal the Vees swapped goalies, with Will Ingemann replacing Ethan Buenaventura.

The Brooks' got another jump ahead in the second period, with Nic Peluso scoring halfway through the second period,

A comeback attempt started late in the second for the Vees, with a goal from Oscar Pantzare.

In the third period, the Vees scored twice in their first 12 minutes. First, Luke Posthumus made it 4-2 after he scored on a rebound. Second, Louie Wehmann took a shot from Pantzare past Bandits’ goaltender Zach Zahara to cut the Bandits’ lead to 4-3.

Even with a pulled goalie for the extra skater to try to tie it up, the Vees couldn't pull though. Brooks scored twice into the Vees’ empty net in the final minute and a half.

Penticton is in a must win scenario on Friday night with game five at the SOEC, hoping to force a game six back in Brooks on May 12.

Game 5 puck drop is at 7 p.m. PDT. Tickets available at www.valleyfirsttix.com, or in person at the Valley First box office at the SOEC.