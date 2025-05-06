Penticton Vees net first win of the Interior Conference Final with 6-0 shutout victory over Brooks Bandits

Photo: Matt Piotrowski Photography The Penticton Vees picked up their first win of the Interior Conference Final, after their 6-0 shutout victory over the Brooks Bandits on Monday night

The Bandits continue lead the best-of-seven series 2-1, after game three at the Centennial Regional Arena.

The game began with Matthew Biotti scoring just 23 seconds into the first period by getting the puck in net past Zahara on the stick side.

In the second, Max Heise doubled the Vees’ lead with a rebound on Fisher’s shot from the wall.

Ryden Evers stretched the lead when he scored a power play goal thanks to a cross-ice pass from Simon Meier for the one-timer.

Just 90 seconds later, Tristan Petersen made it 4-0 when he scored on a three-on-two rush and got the puck over the glove of Zahara.

In the third, the Bandits took four-straight penalties to end the game, including a five minute checking from behind major penalty.

The Vees went on to score two power play goals, one from Michael Fisher, who made it 5-0 with 1:35 left. Then, Fisher set up Luke Posthumus as the power play continued and he scored with 52 seconds left to make the final score 6-0.

The Vees are back in Bandits ice for game four on Tuesday night, with puck drop at 6 p.m. PDT

-With files from the Vees' Fraser Rodgers