260994
258028
BCHL News  

Penticton Vees lost their first playoff game 2-1 with Interior Conference opener against the Brooks Bandits

Vees lose first playoff game

- | Story: 548317

The Penticton Vees’ eight-game win streak ended on Friday night, when they lost the Interior Conference opener 2-1 to the Brooks Bandits at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The team stood strong during through the first two rounds of the BCHL Playoffs, as it was their first loss since March 29.

Defenceman Callum Stone scored the Vees’ only goal, in the third.

It was a scoreless first period, with Brooks scoring twice in the second. Parker Lalonde opened the scoring just 41 seconds into the middle period, after his shot beat Ingemann on the stick side from the right wing.

Nathan Brown got the Bandits’ second goal with 2:46 left in the period.

Stone scored on a face-off in the Bandits’ zone in the third, when his shot found its way through traffic and over Zahara to make it 2-1.

Penticton then pulled their goalie with two minutes left in the game but couldn’t tie it up, and their last shot before time expired was blocked in front of the Brooks’ net.

The Vees will look to level the series Saturday night at home in Game Two, with puck drop at 6 p.m.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More BCHL articles


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



BCHL Interior Division
1xyz - Penticton Vees87 pts
2x - Brooks Bandits84 pts
3x - Trail Smoke Eaters74 pts
4x - Salmon Arm Silverbacks71 pts
5x - Sherwood Park Crusaders67 pts
6x - Cranbrook Bucks62 pts
7x - West Kelowna Warriors53 pts
8x - Okotoks Oilers45 pts
9Spruce Grove Saints44 pts
10Vernon Vipers36 pts
11Blackfalds Bulldogs32 pts


244599


Hockey Links



261902



Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.


258938



257608
261878