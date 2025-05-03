Penticton Vees lost their first playoff game 2-1 with Interior Conference opener against the Brooks Bandits

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography Penticton Vees dropped their Interior Conference opener, losing 2-1 to the Brooks Bandits on Friday night

The Penticton Vees’ eight-game win streak ended on Friday night, when they lost the Interior Conference opener 2-1 to the Brooks Bandits at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The team stood strong during through the first two rounds of the BCHL Playoffs, as it was their first loss since March 29.

Defenceman Callum Stone scored the Vees’ only goal, in the third.

It was a scoreless first period, with Brooks scoring twice in the second. Parker Lalonde opened the scoring just 41 seconds into the middle period, after his shot beat Ingemann on the stick side from the right wing.

Nathan Brown got the Bandits’ second goal with 2:46 left in the period.

Stone scored on a face-off in the Bandits’ zone in the third, when his shot found its way through traffic and over Zahara to make it 2-1.

Penticton then pulled their goalie with two minutes left in the game but couldn’t tie it up, and their last shot before time expired was blocked in front of the Brooks’ net.

The Vees will look to level the series Saturday night at home in Game Two, with puck drop at 6 p.m.