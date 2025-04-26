Vees announce BCHL Interior Conference Final schedule against Brooks Bandits

Photo: File photo Penticton Vees will battle the Brooks Bandits in the best-of-seven series, which begins Friday, May 2

The Penticton Vees are set to battle the Brooks Bandits in the best-of-seven series next week for the 2025 Rogers BCHL Playoffs.

This will be the first ever BCHL playoff series between the two junior programs, who are the top two teams in the BCHL overall standings from the regular season.

Penticton advanced to the conference final after their four-game sweep of the Cranbrook Bucks in their second round series, while Brooks also took care of the Sherwood Park Crusaders in four games.

In the past season, the Bandits won the first two meetings on Sept. 28 (4-1) and Nov. 2 (6-2). The Vees then won Jan. 24 (2-1) and Feb. 1st (6-1).

Round Two Playoff Schedule:

Game 1: Friday, May 2nd, Brooks at Penticton, 7 p.m. PDT

Game 2: Saturday, May 3rd, Brooks at Penticton, 6 p.m. PDT

Game 3: Monday, May 5th, Penticton at Brooks, 7 p.m. MDT

Game 4: Tuesday, May 6th, Penticton at Brooks, 7 p.m. MDT

Game 5: Friday, May 9th, Brooks at Penticton, 7 p.m. PDT*

Game 6: Monday, May 12th, Penticton at Brooks, 7 p.m. MDT*

Game 7: Tuesday, May 13th, Brooks at Penticton, 7 p.m. PDT*

*If necessary

The Vees are teaming up with the SOEC and Cannery Brewing to offer a playoff combo pack for every home playoff game. Fans can get a game ticket, a Cannery Vees Lager (473 ml), and small popcorn, for just $30. Tickets are designated for sections 103-105, and 112-115 only.

Tickets are available to purchase in person only at the Valley First box office at the SOEC (Must be legal drinking age).

Single game playoff tickets are on sale and are $19 for adults. Local youth 18 and under are free, courtesy of Peters Bros. Construction. Tickets are available at the Valley First box office, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com