BCHL News  

Vees announce BCHL Interior Conference Final schedule against Brooks Bandits

Vees playoff series schedule

The Penticton Vees are set to battle the Brooks Bandits in the best-of-seven series next week for the 2025 Rogers BCHL Playoffs.

This will be the first ever BCHL playoff series between the two junior programs, who are the top two teams in the BCHL overall standings from the regular season.

Penticton advanced to the conference final after their four-game sweep of the Cranbrook Bucks in their second round series, while Brooks also took care of the Sherwood Park Crusaders in four games.

In the past season, the Bandits won the first two meetings on Sept. 28 (4-1) and Nov. 2 (6-2). The Vees then won Jan. 24 (2-1) and Feb. 1st (6-1).

Round Two Playoff Schedule:

  • Game 1: Friday, May 2nd, Brooks at Penticton, 7 p.m. PDT
  • Game 2: Saturday, May 3rd, Brooks at Penticton, 6 p.m. PDT
  • Game 3: Monday, May 5th, Penticton at Brooks, 7 p.m. MDT
  • Game 4: Tuesday, May 6th, Penticton at Brooks, 7 p.m. MDT
  • Game 5: Friday, May 9th, Brooks at Penticton, 7 p.m. PDT*
  • Game 6: Monday, May 12th, Penticton at Brooks, 7 p.m. MDT*
  • Game 7: Tuesday, May 13th, Brooks at Penticton, 7 p.m. PDT*

*If necessary

The Vees are teaming up with the SOEC and Cannery Brewing to offer a playoff combo pack for every home playoff game. Fans can get a game ticket, a Cannery Vees Lager (473 ml), and small popcorn, for just $30. Tickets are designated for sections 103-105, and 112-115 only.

Tickets are available to purchase in person only at the Valley First box office at the SOEC (Must be legal drinking age).

Single game playoff tickets are on sale and are $19 for adults. Local youth 18 and under are free, courtesy of Peters Bros. Construction. Tickets are available at the Valley First box office, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com

BCHL Interior Division
1xyz - Penticton Vees87 pts
2x - Brooks Bandits84 pts
3x - Trail Smoke Eaters74 pts
4x - Salmon Arm Silverbacks71 pts
5x - Sherwood Park Crusaders67 pts
6x - Cranbrook Bucks62 pts
7x - West Kelowna Warriors53 pts
8x - Okotoks Oilers45 pts
9Spruce Grove Saints44 pts
10Vernon Vipers36 pts
11Blackfalds Bulldogs32 pts


