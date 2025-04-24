Penticton Vees closer to Interior Conference Final with 5-3 win over the Cranbrook Bucks

Photo: Martin Ross Penticton Vees are one win away from the Interior Conference Final, after their 5-3 win over the Cranbrook Bucks

The Penticton Vees continue to lead their playoff series against Cranbrook Bucks, with a 5-3 win Wednesday night at Western Financial Place.

The Vees are one win away from the Interior Conference Final, with game four on Thursday in Cranbrook.

Simon Meier, Oscar Pantzare, and Luke Posthumus scored for Penticton. Goaltender Will Ingemann improved his record to 4-0 in the playoffs after he stopped 19 of 22 shots for the Vees.

Meier and Pantzare got the Vees out to an early 2-0 lead in the first period.

Cranbrook pushed back in the second, with goals from Blake Cotton and Shane Baker to level the game 2-2.

It didn’t stay tied for long when Petersen put Penticton back ahead 80 seconds after Cranbrook had tied it.

In the third period, Posthumus added an insurance marker to make it 4-2.

Then Smauel Lyne cut the Vees’ lead back down to one goal ahead midway through the final frame.

Penticton sealed the win with an empty net goal thanks to Meier with 54 seconds left in the third.

Originally, the shot was stopped, but referees awarded Meier with it after a Bucks’ player threw his stick at the puck.

The Vees are back in Cranbrook Thursday night for Game Four, with the puck drop at 6 p.m.