Penticton Vees opened up their second round series with a 3-1 win over the Cranbrook Bucks

The Penticton Vees began round two of the playoff series with a 3-1 win over the Cranbrook Bucks, Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Vees scored in each of the three periods, with goals from Simon Meier, Caton Ryan, and Louie Wehman.

Meie started the scoring seven minutes into the gam, heading down the wing, before his centering pass intended for Brock Reinhart at the back post, ended up deflecting off a defenceman’s skate and past the goalie into net.

Next, Ryan scored on five-on-three power play five minutes into the second to make it 2-0. He shot a one-timer over the goalie’s blocker.

Cranbrook’s Rasmus Svartström cut the Vees lead in half late in the second, as he scored on a rebound on Vees goaltender Will Ingemann.

Wehmann scored before the two-minute mark in the third period, extending the Vees lead to 3-1.

The Vees are back for a home game in game two on Saturday night, with puck drop at 6 p.m.