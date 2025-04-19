257979
Penticton Vees opened up their second round series with a 3-1 win over the Cranbrook Bucks

Vees ahead to start round 2

The Penticton Vees began round two of the playoff series with a 3-1 win over the Cranbrook Bucks, Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Vees scored in each of the three periods, with goals from Simon Meier, Caton Ryan, and Louie Wehman.

Meie started the scoring seven minutes into the gam, heading down the wing, before his centering pass intended for Brock Reinhart at the back post, ended up deflecting off a defenceman’s skate and past the goalie into net.

Next, Ryan scored on five-on-three power play five minutes into the second to make it 2-0. He shot a one-timer over the goalie’s blocker.

Cranbrook’s Rasmus Svartström cut the Vees lead in half late in the second, as he scored on a rebound on Vees goaltender Will Ingemann.

Wehmann scored before the two-minute mark in the third period, extending the Vees lead to 3-1.

The Vees are back for a home game in game two on Saturday night, with puck drop at 6 p.m.

BCHL Interior Division
1xyz - Penticton Vees87 pts
2x - Brooks Bandits84 pts
3x - Trail Smoke Eaters74 pts
4x - Salmon Arm Silverbacks71 pts
5x - Sherwood Park Crusaders67 pts
6x - Cranbrook Bucks62 pts
7x - West Kelowna Warriors53 pts
8x - Okotoks Oilers45 pts
9Spruce Grove Saints44 pts
10Vernon Vipers36 pts
11Blackfalds Bulldogs32 pts


