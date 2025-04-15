Penticton Vees to face the Cranbrook Bucks in round 2 of the BCHL Playoffs

Photo: Penticton Vees The Penticton Vees are set to face the Cranbrook Bucks in Round Two of the 2025 Rogers BCHL Playoffs, which begins Friday, April 18,

The Penticton Vees will be going up against the Cranbrook Bucks for round two of the 2025 Rogers BCHL Playoffs, which begins this Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The series will be the first ever playoff matchup between the two franchises and while Penticton won all four regular season meetings against Cranbrook, both are coming with ferocity to the games.

Penticton advanced after their four-game sweep of the Okotoks Oilers, while Cranbrook beat the Trail Smoke Eaters in six games, clinching the series Sunday with a 1-0 win at home.

Th Bucks made history Sunday by advancing to the second round of the playoffs, which is a first for them in their five-year history.

The round two playoff schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Friday, April 18th, Cranbrook at Penticton, 7 p.m. PDT

Game 2: Saturday, April 19th, Cranbrook at Penticton, 6 p.m. PDT

Game 3: Wednesday, April 23rd, Penticton at Cranbrook, 7 p.m.MDT

Game 4: Thursday, April 24th, Penticton at Cranbrook, 7 p.m. MDT

Game 5: Saturday, April 26th, Cranbrook at Penticton, 6 p.m. PDT*

Game 6: Sunday, April 27th, Penticton at Cranbrook, 6 p.m. MDT*

Game 7: Tuesday, April 29th, Cranbrook at Penticton, 7 p.m. PDT*

*If necessary

The Chamberlain Property Group is the presenting sponsor of the Vees playoffs.

The Vees are teaming up with the SOEC and Cannery Brewing to offer a playoff combo pack for every home playoff game.

Fans can get a game ticket, a Cannery Vees Lager (473 ml), and small popcorn, for $30. Tickets are designated for sections 103-105, and 112-115 only. Tickets are available to purchase in person only at the Valley First box office at the SOEC (Must be legal drinking age).

Single game playoff tickets are on sale and are $19 for adults. Local youth 18 and under are free, courtesy of Peters Bros. Construction.

Tickets are available at the Valley First box office, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com