The West Kelowna Warriors season came to an end in a 5-4 overtime defeat in Brooks Friday night

Photo: West Kelowna Warriors

The West Kelowna Warriors gave the Brooks Bandits all they could handle but, in the end, it just wasn’t good enough.

Nick Peluso scored his third of the night and his second overtime winner of the series Friday night as the Bandits edged the Warriors 5-4 to win the best-of-seven Interior Conference quarter-final series in five.

But, what the series lacked in length, it made up for in dramatics.

The final three games of the series all were decided by one goal, two of those in overtime.

The difference at the end of the day, the Bandits ability to score when they absolutely had to. The Warriors were unable to get that crucial “next” goal when it really mattered.

Axel Lofgren scored twice, including the overtime forcing goal. Jackson Kyrkostas and Elias Callgren, easily the best Warrior over the last six weeks, also scored.

Callgren opened the scoring just 79 seconds into the game. Joey Macrina led a two-on-one rush, evaded a diving defender, and sent a pass to the top of the crease that Callgren was able to direct past Zach Zahara.

Peluso scored back-to-back goals 12 minutes apart to give the Bandits a 2-1 lead after 20.

Lofgren tied it early in the second, blasting a one-timer from the left half wall.

Brooks jumped on the Warriors in the third, getting goals 2:31 apart early in the third to take a 4-2 lead.

Kyrkostas got one back midway through the third, beating Zahara on a power play breakaway.

Then, with time running out on their season and Edouard Gauthier on the bench for an extra attacker, Tyler Grahme won an offensive zone faceoff back to Lofgren at the right point who wired a seeing-eye wrist shot through a maze of legs to force overtime.

The Warriors had chances to extend their season, especially on an overtime power play, but were unable to beat Zahara.

But, with less than nine minutes left in the first overtime period, Peluso leaned into a shot from the top of the right circle, beating Gauthier to send the Bandits into the second round and the Warriors home sooner than they would have liked.

The Warriors outshot Brooks 40-29, including 5-3 in overtime.

The Bandits will face either Trail or Sherwood Park in the next round.