Penticton Vees heading to round 2 of playoffs after sweeping Okotoks Oilers

Photo: Chad Goddard

The Penticton Vees are heading to round two of the Rogers BCHL Playoffs, after their 4-2 win over the Okotoks Oilers on Wednesday night.

The Vees swept the Oilers in four-straight games and have earned a spot in the Interior Conference Semi-Final series.

Caton Ryan opened the scoring seven minutes into the first period, sending a one-timer from the slot over the goalie’s glove.

Okotoks tied the game five minutes into the second period, on a breakaway goal from Brock Souch.

It didn’t stay tied for long, thanks to a goal from Anselmo Rego during a three-on-one rush.

Next Luke Posthumus brought up the lead to 3-1 when he scored, after nabbing a loose puck, bringing the puck around the defenceman, the sendng it off the post and in.

The Oilers weren't ready to go down yet, with a push late in the third period with the goalie pulled.

Coy Pighin cut the Vees’ lead to 3-2 when he scored with two minutes left, as the Oilers put their six-on-five advantage to good use.

The Vees ended any further comeback with a empty net goal with 30 seconds left from Conyr Hellyer, scoring from inside the blue line after winning a puck battle.

Penticton's next game will take place on Friday, April 18 for round two, with their opponents still to be determined.