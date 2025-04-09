Brooks take stranglehold on best-of-seven following a 2-1 win Wednesday at RLP

The West Kelowna Warriors face a monumental up\hill battle if they hope to advance any further in the BC Hockey League playoffs.

The Warriors again fell behind early but were unable to mount a comeback, falling 2-1 to the Brooks Bandits Wednesday at Royal LePage Place.

The loss puts the Warriors on the brink of elimination, falling behind 3-1 in the best-of-seven first round series.

The Bandits struck first one the first shot of the game in the game’s opening minute.

Luke Bibby got a pass in the neutral zone, got behind the Warriors defence and beat Edouard Gauthier to the glove side with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Just 26 seconds after the opening faceoff and the Warriors found themselves already chasing the game.

Eight minutes later following a scrum in front of the Bandits net the officials asked for a video review of the play. Many in attendance assumed they were looking at an apparent cross check to the side of Elias Callgren’s head.

Instead, the officials assessed Warriors’ forward Joey Macrina a four-minute high sticking penalty.

Parker Lalonde made the Warriors pay, getting two swipes at the puck from the edge of the crease before sliding the puck past Gauthier’s outstretched pad.

Another slow start and another hold for the Warriors to try and dig out of.

“Yea, we battled against two crews again today. I thought we battled hard but it is what it is,” said head coach Simon Ferguson.

“We knew we had to win another game to stay alive, and it didn’t matter when it came, it could have been yesterday, it could have been today, it could be tomorrow.

“We were up last year and watched a team come back. Teams that are down 3-1 come back, so we have to narrow it down to the small things, win the first period and the first 10 minutes.”

The Warriors did battle back in the second and were finally rewarded when Jackson Kyrkostas after a five-on-three had expired, took a cross-crease pass from Axel Lofgren and buried a one-timer past Zach Zahara.

They had some chances later in the second and throughout the third but were unable to mount any sustained pressure against a stingy Bandits defence.

Jack Sidowski had the best chance, sending a backhand off the post on another Warriors power play in the third.

The Warriors were kept at bay for much of the night, managing just 22 shots on Zahara including just six over the final 20 minutes.

The series now shifts back to Brooks for game five, and potentially the final game of the season for the Warriors.

Should they win Friday to extend the series, game six would be back at Royal LePage Place 5 p.m. Sunday.