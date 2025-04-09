257979
Penticton Vees one win away from advancing in BCHL playoffs

The Penticton Vees won their third playoff game in a row last night, putting them just one more win away from the second round of the BCHL playoffs.

The Vees beat the Okotoks Oilers 3-0 Tuesday evening in Alberta, meaning they are also 3-0 in the best-of-seven first-round series.

GAME STATS

Shots: Vees- 37 Oilers-20

Scoring: Max Heise, Louie Wehmann, Caton Ryan, Simon Meier, Luke Posthumus, Matthew Biotti

Goaltending: Will Ingemann (W)- 60:00, 17/20

Vees Power Play: 3/5
Vees Penalty Kill: 3/3

Three Stars:
1) Max Heise 1G, 3A)
2) Luke Posthumus (1G)
3) Michael Kowalski (2G)

The next game is tonight, Wednesday, April 9, at the Okotoks Oilers, starting at 6 p.m. If the Vees win, that concludes the first-round series.

