Penticton Vees one win away from advancing in BCHL playoffs

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Vees won their third playoff game in a row last night, putting them just one more win away from the second round of the BCHL playoffs.

The Vees beat the Okotoks Oilers 3-0 Tuesday evening in Alberta, meaning they are also 3-0 in the best-of-seven first-round series.

GAME STATS



Shots: Vees- 37 Oilers-20



Scoring: Max Heise, Louie Wehmann, Caton Ryan, Simon Meier, Luke Posthumus, Matthew Biotti



Goaltending: Will Ingemann (W)- 60:00, 17/20



Vees Power Play: 3/5

Vees Penalty Kill: 3/3



Three Stars:

1) Max Heise 1G, 3A)

2) Luke Posthumus (1G)

3) Michael Kowalski (2G)



The next game is tonight, Wednesday, April 9, at the Okotoks Oilers, starting at 6 p.m. If the Vees win, that concludes the first-round series.

