Brooks get winner in overtime to edge Warriors 5-4 and take a 2-1 lead in their playoff series

Photo: Wayne Moore

Tuesday’s playoff battle at Royal LePage Place had more twists and turns than the Fraser Canyon Highway.

The Brooks Bandits came within a whisker of running the West Kelowna Warriors out of their own building in the first 10 minutes, then needed a lucky break to get to overtime and eventually net the winner in a thrilling 5-4 overtime victory and a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Interior Conference quarter-final series.

In between there were strange goals, incredible goaltending and dramatic shifts in momentum.

The Bandits came out fast and physical, hemming the Warriors in their own end for long stretches. If not for the netminding of Edouard Gauthier, the final outcome would have been decided then and there.

As it was, the Bandits did jump out to a 2-0 lead by the midway point of the opening period.

Keith McInnis beat Gauthier on a sweeping backdoor one-timer on a Brooks power play to open the scoring.

Luke Bibby tipped home a centering pass just 24 seconds later and the rout appeared to be on.

At one stage, shots were 13-1 which actually flattered the home side.

“It took a while to get our game going and obviously we can’t have slow starts like that,” said head coach Simon Ferguson.

“Theyn are one of the top two teams in the league and you’ve got to expect that is the way they are going to play.

“We were just trying to hang on a little bit so I give our guys credit for the way they battled back.”

The Warriors did begin pushing the pace somewhat over the final five minutes and were eventually rewarded when, off the rush, Jack Farrell centered a pass to Tyler Pretty who tipped home his first career BCHL goal.

PRINCE PRETTY STRIKES!



Tyler Pretty tips home a 2 on 1 feed for his first career BCHL goal to put the Warriors back within 1! @_JoeyPitt | @BCHLWarriors pic.twitter.com/pxN3PtSXZ2 — BCHL (@BCHockeyLeague) April 9, 2025

It gave them some life knowing they were fortunate to be down just one after 20.

The Warriors found their game in the second and finally got the equalizer on one of the stranger goals you’ll ever see.

Sam LeDrew took an initial shot from the slot that deflected off a Bandits and flew high into the air. Brooks goaltender Zach Zahara tried to track it like a center fielder back in his crease but missed the pop fly as Tyler Grahme took a swipe at it from the edge of the crease.

The puck ended up in the net but Brooke argued Grahme had directed it in with a high stick. Replay showed he never did make contact and the goal stook.

The Bandits got that one back with less than eight seconds left in the second with the teams playing four-on-four.

The plot twists continued in the third. LeDrew notched his second with a backdoor one-timer on the Warriors fifth power play to tie it then, what seemed unfathomable 90 minutes earlier, Elias Callgren connected for his third seconds after Zahara had robbed Carter Oakenfold on the doorstep to put the Warriors up a goal.

But, seconds later, while that goal was being announced, the final twist of the night came when Parker Lalonde tipped home his second of the night to tie it.

The Warriors argued the puck was directed in with a high stick and replay seemed to back their claim.

However, after a brief look the officials let the goal stand.

“He said it was insufficient evidence but he didn’t look at the other camera angle.

“He said even if he looked at it it would be insufficient. The puck was shoulder height, we can’t argue it so it is what it is.”

The Warriors were again on their heels in overtime leading to the game winner on a tap-in from the edge of the crease from Nick Peluso just 4:49 into sudden death.

“I thought in overtime we got back to that, maybe got nervous and we didn’t play our game.

“You sit back on a team like this and they are going to make you pay.

“But, we’ve been planning for a six or seven game series and now we’ve just got to win tomorrow night.”

Game four in the series goes Wednesday at Royal LePage Place.