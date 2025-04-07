Another Vernon Viper commits to playing university hockey

Photo: Vernon Vipers

The Vernon Vipers' number of university commitments from the 2024-2025 season has increased to nine.

In a release, the Vipers announced that forward Ryan Watt committed to the University of Toronto and will play post-secondary hockey with the Varsity Blues for the upcoming U Sports season.

The Varsity Blue play in the Ontario University Athletics conference and compete in the varsity arena within downtown Toronto.

“The North Vancouver native brought energy, skill, and leadership every time he hit the ice, and his impact was felt both on and off the scoresheet,” said the Vipers.

A four-year veteran in the BCHL, Ryan wrapped up junior hockey with the Vipers, notching five goals and six assists in 15 games. Over the course of his career, Watt suited up in 171 games, scoring 30 goals and adding 36 assists.