Brooks evened their best-of-seven with the Warriors with an 8-2 statement win

Photo: West Kelowna Warriors

The Brooks Bandits scored early, and they scored often in evening the best-of-seven Interior Conference first round series with the West Kelowna Warriors.

After dropping the opening game on home ice Friday, the Bandits pushed back from the opening whistle in an 8-2 thumping of the Warriors Saturday.

The teams now head to the Okanagan with the series deadlocked at a game apiece.

Caden Drury got the scoring started just 26 seconds into the game, beating Edouard Gauthier off a clean faceoff win in the offensive zone.

They made it 3-0 before the game was 12 minutes old, bringing an end to Gauthier’s night. He allowed three goals on just 10 shots.

They made it 4-0 before the Warriors got some life.

Logan Flint scored in the final minute then Jackson Kyrkostas potted one 67 seconds into the second to give the Warriors some hope for a comeback.

That hope was dashed three minutes later when Jack Rosensteel restored the three-goal lead.

The Bandits put it away with two more in the second and one in the third.

“We knew they were going to come out flying,” said assistant coach Wyatt Head on the post game broadcast.

“The guys didn’t know how to respond.”

Head said the guys sat back too much and let the Bandits have their way.

Bor Glavic who came on in relief of Gauthier stopped 20 of 25 shots he faced as the Bandits outshot the Warriors 36-22 on the evening.

The Warriors will look to bounce back and hold serve on home ice.

Games three and four are set for Tuesday and Wednesday at Royal LePage Place.

There will be a fifth game back in Brooks next Friday night.