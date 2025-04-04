West Kelowna hang on, beat Brooks in first round playoff opener

Photo: Contributed

The West Kelowna Warriors have drawn first blood in their best-of-seven Interior Conference quarter-final series with the Brooks Bandits.

The Warriors built up a 4-0 lead after 40 minutes, then held on in the third to upset the Bandits 4-2 Friday night in Brooks.

Elias Callgren scored twice and Edouard Gauthier turned away 21 shots to lead the Warriors to the victory.

Gauthier was peppered with 13 shots as the Bandits threw everything at the Warriors in the third, but made several outstanding saves, especially over the final two minutes with the goaltender on the bench for an extra attacker, to preserve the victory.

The Warriors dominated much of the opening 40 minutes and were finally rewarded when Tyler Grahme tipped home Axel Lofgren’s point shot 13 minutes into the game.

The Warriors blew the game open with three unanswered goals in the second.

Callgren finished off a two-on-one with linemate Joey Macrina 2:52 into the second to double the lead.

Four minutes later, just as Luke Bibby was stepping out of the penalty box, Callgren pounced on a rebound, beating Zach Zahara to make it 3-0.

Callgren returned the favour late in the second, springing Macrina, who broke in alone and beat Zahara low along the ice.

Cooper Pierson after Gauthier had made a spectacular save, and Dante Siciliano shorthanded, cut the deficit in half before the midway mark of the third. But Gauthier shut the door the rest of the way to preserve the game one victory.

Brooks outshot the Warriors 23-22, including 13-2 during the final 20 minutes.

Game two in the series will be on Saturday night in Brooks.

The series then shifts to Royal LePage Place next Tuesday and Wednesday.