Penticton Vees nab first playoff win with shutout

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees have their first BCHL playoff win under their belt thanks to a punishing victory over the Okotoks Oilers Thursday night.

The 4-0 win puts the Vees 1-0 in the best-of-seven first round of the playoffs.

Goalie Will Ingleman pulled off the shutout to earn him the first star of the game. He has won his last six games and has posted a .942 save percentage with two shutouts during that time.

GAME STATS



Shots: Vees- 38 Oilers-19



Scoring: Ryden Evers (1), Ben Merrill (1), Simon Meier (1), Max Heise (1)



Goaltending: Will Ingemann (W)- 60:00, 19/19



Vees Power Play: 1/4

Vees Penalty Kill: 4/4



Three Stars:

1) Will Ingemann (19 SVS, SO)

2) Ryden Evers (1G)

3) Simon Meier (1G)



Attendance: 1,735



The next game is on Sunday, April 6, versus Okotoks Oilers, 4:00 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Tickets and more information can be found online here.