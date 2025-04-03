West Kelowna to face Brooks in opening round of BCHL playoffs

Photo: Tami Quan Photograph Warriors, Bandits will duke it out in BCHL playoffs

The West Kelowna Warriors spent the last three days preparing to meet the Brooks Bandits in the opening round of the BC Hockey League playoffs.

The series opens in Brooks with games one and two set for Friday and Saturday night.

The Warriors spent the time on the ice and in the video room in preparation for a team that finished 31 points ahead of them in the standings.

West Kelowna did play some of its best hockey of the season down the stretch, finishing the year winning six of its last nine games.

And special teams, which were inconsistent at best throughout the 54-game regular season, showed some signs of life during that span. The power play hit on 12 of 33 chances (36.4 per cent), well above its season rating of 18.2 per cent, while the penalty kill was moderately better, with a kill rate of 78.8 per cent compared with the season average of 74.7 per cent.

Special teams will have to be even better against a Bandits team that tied for sixth in the league with the man advantage (23.6 per cent) and had the league’s best penalty kill (87.2 per cent).

The Warriors have also been getting big contributions from their impact players. Jackson Kyrkostas has seven goals and 27 points since the calendar flipped to 2025 while Elias Callgren has picked up 12 goals and 20 points over that span after a disappointing opening half of the season.

While head coach Simon Ferguson wouldn’t tip his hand as to which goaltender would start the season, it’s safe to say Edouard Gautheir, who started seven of those last nine down the stretch including both on the final weekend, is likely to get the opening game nod.

The Bandits won the season series between the two teams, taking three of the four meetings, however the Warriors did win the only meeting in Brooks, a 4-3 win back on Dec. 28.

Brooks took the other three by scores of 1-0 at the Showcase in Chilliwack and 4-1 and 6-3 at Royal LePage Place.

Games three and four of the series will be played at Royal LePage Place next Tuesday, April 8 and Wednesday, April 9.

Should the series be extended to six games, game six would be back at RLP Sunday, April 13.

Tickets for all three home dates are available online or at the Warriors office.