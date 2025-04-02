Vernon Vipers handout awards for 2024-2025 season

Contributed Vernon Vipers

With a “humbling season” coming to an end for the Vernon Vipers, the team handed out their team awards after their game against the Cranbrook Bucks over the weekend.

Forward Talan Blanck took home the title for leading scorer and team MVP. The Wisconsin native had 11 goals and 21 assists in just 21 games played.

Full-season Viper Erik Pastro won the Duncan Wray Memorial Award (Sportsmanship & Leadership) and Koji Gibson won Most Improved Player. Colorado native Charlie Kresl took home Rookie of the Year.

Jari Kykkanen won Fan Favourite Player, Nathaniel Harvey won Renee Holland Community Service Award, Eric Johnston took home the Wayne Buck Memorial Award (Hard Work & Selfless Play), Tyson Zimmer and Kyren Gronick won the Unsung Hero Award, Edvin Nilsson took home Top Defencemen, Jett Quaschnik took home the Bill Brown Awards for Academic Excellence, and Noah Ideback was the Most Sportsmanlike Player.

Ryan Watt was awarded $1,750 for the Blueliners Award and Scholarship.

“From on-ice excellence to off-ice leadership, this year’s award winners exemplified the commitment and passion that define Vipers hockey,” stated a Vipers release.

Eight Vipers also received scholarships to play hockey at the collegiate level:

Tyson Zimmer – Niagara University

Talan Blanck – University of Alaska-Fairbanks

Erik Pastro – University of Nebraska-Omaha

Michael Munroe – University of Maine

Koji Gibson – Northern Michigan University

Price Grimes – University of New Hampshire

Eddie Revenig – Bemidji State University

Charlie Kresl – UMass-Lowell

“At the end of the day, individually, I hope we provide the best development for our kids so they can be ready for that next step,” said Vernon Vipers head coach, Lukas Lomicky.

During the ceremony, the Vipers recognized aging out of the BCHL.

Forwards, Tyson Zimmer and Kyren Gronick had a combined 117 goals, 171 assists, and 539 games played during their careers. Ryan Watt finished with 64 points spread across 171 BCHL games.

Defencemen, Daniil Dolzhenki and Eric Johnson played 473 games combined in the back ice. Goalie, Jari Kykkanen played 159 games and had 5 career shutouts.