Salmon Arm Silverbacks clinched home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs

Photo: Kristall Burgess

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks will have home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs thanks to a 3-1 win over the West Kelowna Warriors on March 28.

Salmon Arm finished the season in fourth place in the Interior Conference standings, and are set to take on the fifth-seed Sherwood Park Crusaders in the first round.

“For the third year in a row we couldn’t be happier to be starting round one with home ice advantage in front of our great fans,” said Tyler Shattock, Silverbacks general manager and head coach. “The environment in Rogers Rink has brought an energy to our team that can’t be matched.”

“Let’s do it again this Friday and Saturday,” Shattock added. “Can’t wait to see everyone there.”

The first round of the playoffs is set to begin on Friday, April 4, at 7 p.m. at Rogers Rink.

The Silverbacks will remain at home for game two, set for Saturday, April 5, at 6 p.m.

Following the first two games at home, the series will head to Alberta as the Silverbacks travel to the Sherwood Park Arena for game three on Tuesday, April 8.

The action will stay in Sherwood Park for game four on Wednesday, April 9.

If necessary, games five and six will also be at the Sherwood Park Arena. If the series goes to seven games, the final game will be held at Rogers Rink on April 15.

“We are excited to continue our Kids Get In Free program through the playoffs,” said Alexandra Miege, Silverbacks director of business operations.

“Our first game is sponsored by Shuswap Family Centre, and the second game by Castanet Salmon Arm, continuing to make our games affordable for families.”

Tickets for games one and two can be purchased at the box office or online, through the Silverbacks website.