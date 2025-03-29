West Kelowna scored three unanswered in the third in a come-from-behind win over Trail

Photo: Wayne Moore

If Simon Ferguson could figure out a way to bottle the third period of Saturday’s regular season finale, he’d do it in a heartbeat.

Down 3-1 and not really playing their brand of hockey through 40 minutes, the Warriors caught fire in the third, scoring three unanswered goals including the game winner with 37.1 seconds left in regulation time to edge the visiting Trail Smoke Eaters 4-3 at Royal LePage Place.

“I didn’t like the first two (periods) at all in any way. I thought we floated through it,” said the Warriors head coach.

When we decided to play the way we can play we can play with anyone in the league and we showed that in the third.”

Ferguson has preached playing the right way all season long and, when they do, they win far more than they lose.

“For me it was about establishing how we need to play, being consistent with that and being predictable with that.

That’s the biggest thing with this group, being consistent and predictable and being able to do that nightly. That’s how we’ll have success in the playoffs.

The Smoke Eaters fashioned a 3-0 lead by the 13 minute mark of the second period, capitalizing on a couple of power plays and getting the benefit of replay reviews on the first two.

The Warriors got one back before the period ended when Hudson Miller wristed home his first career goal from the slot.

They had three Grade A chances in the third but Chayse Johnson, making his first career BCHL start, stoned both San LeDrew and Elias Callgren in backhands in tight.

They finally broke through when Joey Macrina tipped home a point shot from Alex Lofgren and Ian Alonso found the net from a sharp angle with less than four minutes to go.

It appeared the game was headed to overtime when, off the rush, Macrina spotted Callgren in the slot whose one-timer beat Johnson just inside the far post.

The goal was his 15th, and 12th since the calendar flipped to 2025.

The Warriors now get ready to face the Brooks Bandits in the opening round of the BCHL playoffs.

The first two games will take place in Brooks Friday and Saturday before shifting to Royal LePage Place for games three and four Tuesday and Wednesday, April 8 and 9. Tickets go on sale Tuesday on line and at the Warriors office.

Following Saturday’s game the Warriors handed out their regular season awards.

Winners include: