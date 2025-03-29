Penticton Vees are BCHL regular season champions after 5-2 win over the Cranbrook Bucks

Photo: Jack Murray

The Penticton Vees have secured the BCHL’s Ron Boileau Memorial Trophy and are BCHL regular season champions after their 5-2 win over the Cranbrook Bucks, Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

This is the team's13th consecutive Interior Conference regular season pennant. This leaves them at the top spot throughout the 2025 BCHL Fred Page Cup Playoffs.

Penticton came back from an early 1-0 deficit, with goals from Luke Posthumus and Max Heise in the first period.

Cranbrook first scored just 36 seconds into the game, with Posthumus tying it 1-1 at the two-minute mark.

Heise then gave the Vees their first lead on a power play goal at 10:55, with a Vees’ five-on-three.

Cranbrook’s Bryce Sookro tied the game 2-2 midway through the second on a Bucks’ power play goal, but Penticton wouldn't let up.

Rookie Eli McKamey scored twice in just three and half minutes to put the Vees up by two. His first broke a 2-2 tie at with a shot after he cut across the zone on a drop pass from Posthumus.

Then he shoveled in a backhand with a feed from behind the net by Geroge Stavrianeas to make it 4-2.

Ben Merrill finished off the three-goal second period for the Vees. He charged down the middle and redirected a pass from Louie Wehmann over the goalie’s glove.

The Vees are back on home off to face the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Saturday night, with puck drop at 6 p.m.