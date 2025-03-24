Vernon Vipers lose two games during penultimate weekend of the 2024/25 season

Photo: Vernon Vipers

The Vernon Vipers fought hard, but picked up two losses in their last road weekend of the 2024/25 season.

The Vipers' current record is 15-31-6 and sit 10th in the Interior Conference and 19th in the league.

Game summaries:

The Vipers first game of the weekend on March 21 was against the ninth-ranked Spruce Grove Saints. The Saints jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but the Vipers cut the lead to one with goals from Luc Bydal and Tyson Zimmer.

Vernon ultimately couldn’t find that third goal and lost the game 3-2.

“We had too many unnecessary mistakes and I feel like that first period cost us the game,” said Vipers head coach Lukas Lomicky.

The Vipers' second game of the weekend on March 22 was against fifth-ranked Sherwood Park Crusaders.

Vernon started the game strong and finished the first period down one. The second and third periods were when the offense came alive for the Crusaders. Sherwood Park outscored the Vipers 6-3 to take the game by a score of 7-3.

“When they scored four goals in the second period, that was a little hard on us,” said Lomicky.

Strong presence in net:

Throughout the weekend, the Vipers goalies had one of their most consistent showings.

Goalies Logan Cunningham and Jari Kykkanen have been splitting time over the past few games. Sherwood Park, Alta. native Cunningham had 49 saves against Spruce Grove and Lloydminster, Alta. native Kykkanen had 33 saves against Sherwood Park.

“Those two guys were unreal. They gave us a chance in both games to be in the fight and compete for the points,” said Lomicky.

Kykkanen ranks 23rd in the BCHL for save percentage with 0.878 per cent.

The Vipers' final weekend of the season will be two home games against the Trail Smoke Eaters and Cranbrook Bucks. The games are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.