West Kelowna sweep roadie, likely to meet Brooks in first round of playoffs

The West Kelowna Warriors will finish seventh in the BC Hockey League Interior Conference.

The Warriors clinched the spot Saturday with a convincing 7-2 victory over the Blackfalds Bulldogs while the Okotoks Oilers were losing to the Penticton Vees 4-0.

The Oilers are six points back with just two games left.

Axel Lofgren had two goals and two assists to pack the Warriors while Jackson Kyrkostas added to his bountiful weekend with a goal and two assists.

Over the two game road trip, Kyrkostas picked up two goals and six assists.

Ben Miller, Sam LeDrew, Joey Macrena and Jack Farrell also scored while Tyler Grahme added a pair of helpers.

The Warriors jumped all over the Bulldogs early, building up a 4-0 lead after 20 minutes. Miller got the ball rolling with his second of the season just 18 seconds into the contest.

The Bulldogs scored a couple of early goals in the second to cut into the lead, but any thoughts of a comeback were dashed midway through the middle frame.

LeDrew on a power play and Lofgren with his first of two 30 seconds apart to restore the four-goal lead.

Lofgren closed out the scoring with the Warriors third power play goal of the night early in the third.

Bor Glavic turned away 19 shots to earn the victory.

West Kelowna will close out the regular season next weekend. They’ll play in Salmon Arm Friday before hosting the Trail Smoke Eaters Saturday.

The Warriors will likely face the Brooks Bandits in the opening round of the playoffs.