Penticton Vees extend their win streak to five with 5-2 game against Cranbrook Bucks

Vees win streak growing

The Penticton Vees have continued their hot streak, earning their fifth straight win in 5-2 game over Cranbrook Bucks on Friday night at Western Financial Place.

Tallying up with the points from this win, the Vees are three points away from earning the Interior Conference regular season title and are three points shy of capturing the Ron Boileau Memorial Trophy, as BCHL regular season champions.

The game started out with a scoreless first period, before Luke Posthumus, celebrating his 20th birthday, opened the scoring just over two minutes into the second period.

His shot from the side of the net was banked in off Cranbrook goalie Jaden Cholette.

The Vees didn't waste time adding more to their scoresheet, with Simon Meier and Brock Reinhart scoring just six seconds apart to put the Vees up 3-0 seven minutes into the second.

First, Reinhart’s point shot found its way through to doubled the Vees lead. On the very next shift, Meier scored from a set up on a pass out from behind the net by Tristan Petersen.

Late in the second period, Matthew Gilmore and Rasmus Svartström scored to put the Bucks back with in goal.

Petersen extended the Vees lead again in third with his backhand deke through the goalie’s pads to make it 4-2. Caton Ryan scored into the empty net with less than 30 seconds left. which made the final score 5-2.

Vees goaltender Will Ingemann matched his win total from last season with his 19-save effort on Friday. Ingeman now has 22 wins on the season, which is tied for the most in the BCHL.

The Vees head out to face the Okotoks Oilers on Saturday night, with puck drop at 6:05 p.m. PT

BCHL Interior Division
1x - Penticton Vees83 pts
2x - Brooks Bandits79 pts
3x - Trail Smoke Eaters70 pts
4x - Salmon Arm Silverbacks67 pts
5x - Sherwood Park Crusaders63 pts
6x - Cranbrook Bucks60 pts
7x - West Kelowna Warriors49 pts
8Okotoks Oilers45 pts
9Spruce Grove Saints42 pts
10Vernon Vipers36 pts
11Blackfalds Bulldogs28 pts


