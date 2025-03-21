West Kelowna Warriors open four-point gap in battle for seventh in BCHL Interior Conference

Photo: West Kelowna Warriors

Jackson Kyrkostas picked up a career-high five points Friday night as the West Kelowna Warriors took a big step toward clinching seventh in the BC Hockey League’s Interior Conference.

The second year forward had his hand in all five Warrior goals, a goal and four assists, in a key 5-2 victory over the Okotoks Oilers.

The win allowed the Warriors to clinch a berth in the BCHL playoffs while also moving them four points clear of the Oilers in the fight for seventh in the conference. Both teams have just three games left in the regular season.

The Oilers got on the board on their first shot of the game in what was a wild opening period.

Tyler Grahme at the end of a pretty three-way passing play on a West Kelowna power play and captain Simon Houge with his first of two put the Warriors up a goal.

After the Oilers tied it, rookie Kelson Podworney deposited his 10th of the campaign to put the Warriors up for good.

It turned out to be the game winner.

Houge with his second on a late second period power play and Kyrkostas into an empty net in the final minute of regulation sealed the victory.

Jack Sadowski and Ian Alonso each chipped in with a pair of assists in the winning cause.

Edouard Gauthier shut the door after the first, turning away 17 shots to improve his record to 4-3 and lower his goals against average to 1.77.

The Warriors conclude their brief two-game Alberta swing Saturday night in Blackfalds.

They can clinch seventh with a win and an Okotoks loss in Brooks Saturday.

A seventh place finish would allow the Warriors to likely avoid Penticton and face Brooks in the opening round of the playoffs set to begin Friday, April 4.