Playoff implications as Warriors travel to Okotoks

Big weekend for Warriors

The West Kelowna Warriors play their biggest game of the season Friday night when they kick off a two-game Alberta road trip against the Okotoks Oilers.

The Warriors hold a two point edge over Okotoks in the battle for the final two playoff spots in the BC Hockey League’s Interior Conference.

Both have four games remaining in the regular season.

Friday’s game will be the fourth and final meeting of the season between the two teams.

The Warriors have won two of the three previous meetings, both at Royal LePage Place.

In the only previous meeting in Okotoks, the Oilers prevailed 3-2 in overtime in early November.

Following Friday’s head-to-head clash, the Warriors will close out the games in Blackfalds Saturday, in Salmon Arm next Friday and at home to Trail, a week Saturday.

The Oilers will host Penticton and Brooks before closing out the regular season in Sherwood Park.

Should the two teams finish tied at the end of the regular season, the first tie breaker is total wins which currently favours Okotoks, 21 to 20.

BCHL Interior Division
1x - Penticton Vees81 pts
2x - Brooks Bandits77 pts
3x - Trail Smoke Eaters69 pts
4x - Salmon Arm Silverbacks65 pts
5x - Sherwood Park Crusaders63 pts
6x - Cranbrook Bucks60 pts
7West Kelowna Warriors47 pts
8Okotoks Oilers45 pts
9Spruce Grove Saints40 pts
10Vernon Vipers36 pts
11Blackfalds Bulldogs28 pts


