Playoff implications as Warriors travel to Okotoks

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

The West Kelowna Warriors play their biggest game of the season Friday night when they kick off a two-game Alberta road trip against the Okotoks Oilers.

The Warriors hold a two point edge over Okotoks in the battle for the final two playoff spots in the BC Hockey League’s Interior Conference.

Both have four games remaining in the regular season.

Friday’s game will be the fourth and final meeting of the season between the two teams.

The Warriors have won two of the three previous meetings, both at Royal LePage Place.

In the only previous meeting in Okotoks, the Oilers prevailed 3-2 in overtime in early November.

Following Friday’s head-to-head clash, the Warriors will close out the games in Blackfalds Saturday, in Salmon Arm next Friday and at home to Trail, a week Saturday.

The Oilers will host Penticton and Brooks before closing out the regular season in Sherwood Park.

Should the two teams finish tied at the end of the regular season, the first tie breaker is total wins which currently favours Okotoks, 21 to 20.