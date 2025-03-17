Vernon Vipers still have reasons to play despite no chance at playoffs

Photo: Vernon Vipers

For the first time since the 2013/14 season, the Vernon Vipers will not be competing in the BCHL playoffs.

The Viper's current record of 15-29-6 sits them tenth in the Interior Conference Standings with 36 points. The Okotoks Oilers hold the final playoff spot in the conference with 45 points, but the Vipers will not be able to overtake them with just four games left in the season.

“It hasn't been an easy year for everyone involved. At the end of the day, I think everyone can take a hard lesson from it,” said Vipers head coach, Lukas Lomicky.

Things still to play for despite missing playoffs

While the team won’t be competing in the postseason, Lomicky told Castanet that there is still motivation to finish the season strong.

Many of the players still have opportunities to be scouted by universities to possibly earn a scholarship. The younger players who will have BCHL eligibility next year can show that they can help make a difference on next year's team.

“Every time when you step on the ice 100 per cent effort out there,” said Lomicky.

Game summaries

The Vipers' first match-up of the weekend was against the No. 1 ranked Penticton Vees.

Kyren Gronick put the Vipers on the board first with his 12th goal of the season, but that would be the Vipers' only goal of the night.

The Vees went on a 7-0 scoring run through the rest of the game to get the win with a 7-1 score.

Vernon goalies Jari Kykkanen and Logan Cunningham had 18 and 11 saves on the evening.

“I felt it showed that Penticton is a contender for the championship in our league,” said Lomicky.

The Vipers took on the No. 9 ranked Okotoks Oilers in the second match-up of the weekend.

The Oilers were up 2-0 early, but the Vipers were able to come back and leave the game tied at the end of regulation. In the latter half of OT, Koji Gibson got the puck past goalie Ryan De Kok to give the Vipers the win.

Kykkanen and Cunningham saved 29 and 13 shots, respectively.

“This was good for the kids and fans, because they keep coming and supporting us even in the times where we're not playing our best hockey,” said Lomicky.

What’s next

The Vipers are on the road for their second last weekend of play against the Spruce Grove Saints and Sherwood Park Crusaders. The games are Friday and Saturday with both puck drops at 7 p.m. MDT.