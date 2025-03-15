Penticton Vees on their third straight game with a 5-2 game against Spruce Grove Saints

Photo: Jack Murray

The Penticton Vees are keeping their win streak going, beating the Spruce Grove Saints 5-2 on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Eli McKamey was one of three Vees to score in the first period, along with Matthew Cataldo and Louie Wehmann, getting three goals on 14 shots.

Wehmann opened the scoring with a second rebound shot at the top of the crease. McKamey doubled the Vees lead shortly after when he scored on a pass from behind the net by George Stavrianeas.

Cataldo extended the lead to 3-0 when tipped the puck in on his backhand.

Frederic Deschenes and Matheson Mason scored for the Saints in the second and third period.

Tipping the game further in the Vees favour was thank to Conyr Hellyer and Caton Ryan scoring back-to-back empty net goals in the final two and a half minutes of the third.

Vees goaltender Will Ingemann made 23 saves in net and was named the game’s first star.

The Vees head up north to visit the Vernon Vipers on Saturday with puck drop at 6 p.m.