Salmon Arm Silverbacks cinch playoff berth with 7-3 win over Cranbrook Bucks

Photo: Kristall Burgess

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks are preparing for the playoffs after securing a as they enter the final stretch of the season.

On Friday March 7, the Silverbacks clinched their playoff spot with a 7 - 3 win over the Cranbrook Bucks.

“We are excited to be going back to the playoffs,” said Tyler Shattock, Silverbacks GM and head coach. “This allows us to try and build on back-to-back Interior Conference Finals and take the next step on bringing Salmon Arm a championship.”

For the past two years in a row the Silverbacks have been defeated by the Penticton Vees in the interior conference finals.

The Silverbacks still have plenty of regular season games to focus on before playoffs including three more home games at Rogers Rink.

They face off against the Powell River Kings at home on Friday March 14. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

Then on Saturday night they will stay in Salmon Arm with a game against the Spruce Grove Saints at 6 p.m.

And finally they will close out their regular season home games with a game against the West Kelowna Warriors on Friday March 28.

Tickets to all home games are available online or at the box office. Adult tickets cost $17 seniors cost $15 and kids get in free at all three of the remaining home games.

Kids tickets must be picked up at the box office with the purchase of an adult or senior ticket.