Vernon Vipers pick up two losses on the road

Photo: Vernon Vipers

The Vernon Vipers added two losses to their record as the team drifts further away from a playoff spot.

The Vipers were on the road in their last two games against the Blackfalds Bulldogs and Sherwood Park Crusaders on Friday and Saturday.

Their game against Blackfalds was the first time the Vipers played at the Eagle Builders Centre in Blackfalds, Alta. this season.

The Vipers kept it tied through one period but then fell behind and could never recover. The Bulldogs scored four goals in forty minutes to shut out the Vipers 4-0.

The Vipers' offence never got into a rhythm, only putting 15 shots on the Bulldog net. The team also couldn’t keep themselves out of the penalty box, racking up nine in the matchup.

Viper’s Logan Cunningham had 29 saves.

The team's head coach Lukas Lomicky said the performance was one of the weakest from his team this season.

“I felt like sometimes we were just trying to do much and we just didn't have it,” said Lomicky.

Vernons’ offence had a better showing during their second game of the weekend against the Sherwood Park Crusaders.

The Vipers first grabbed the lead with a great goal coming from Kyren Gronick. But they were then on the wrong side of a 4-0 scoring run to be down by three going into the final period.

The Vipers got one more goal from Eddie Revenig but could not close the gap and further. They ultimately lost 6-2.

“We just got outskilled by Sherwood Park. We had our chances and we didn't score,” said Lomicky.

Struggles playing on the road

The Vipers have struggled playing in opponent's arenas this season. They are 6-19 on the road, which makes up more than two-thirds of their losses.

Vernon is currently on a six-game losing streak on the road, with their last away win being against the top-ranked Penticton Vees on Feb. 7.

“We were not able to put up 60-minute efforts on the road. And when you do have those individual mistakes on the road, you pay the price more for it than at home,” said Lomicky.

What’s next

The Vipers will be back in Kal Tire Arena this weekend to take on the Penticton Vees and Spruce Grove Saints. The games are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.