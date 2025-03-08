Warriors drop a pair of games to the top teams in the BCHL on the weekend

Photo: Wayne Moore

The West Kelowna Warriors Will face off with either the Penticton Vees or Brooks Bandits in the opening round of the BC Hockey League playoffs.

The Warriors got a chance to measure themselves against both this weekend and the results were not what they had hoped.

West Kelowna fell 3-2 in Penticton Friday night then, in a lacklustre performance, dropped a 6-3 decision to the Brooks Bandits at Royal LePage Place Saturday.

The Warriors trailed 3-2 after a wild opening 20 minutes, but were unable to mount much in the way of an attack the rest of the way, managing only nine shots on goaltender Chris Quizi the rest of the way.

“It’s not going to get it done. It’s getting fancy, it’s playing the wrong way,” said head coach Simon Ferguson.

“But credit to them, they’re a good team. There’s a reason why they are always top of the league…they play hard, they play simple and they work.”

Both teams had some really good chances early in the game but it was a fortuitous bounce that opened the scoring.

Bor Glavic made a really nice save, sending the puck behind his net. As he slid back to his crease, Mathis Dufour sent a centering pass that hit Glavic and deflected into the net.

The Bandits made it 2-0 on the power play minutes later before the Warriors finally got on the board when Axel Lofgren tapped home a rebound from in close.

The Bandits again resorted the two goal lead moments later but, in the final minute on an odd man rush, Ben Miller spotted Philip Monnich Hagen trailing the play.

The Swedish defenceman rifled home his first BCHL goal from the slot to again the deficit to one.

The Warriors didn’t get any closer.

Keith McInnis doubled the lead in the second then Parker Lalonde bagged his first of two just after a Warriors penalty had expired 24 seconds into the third to put the Bandits up 5-2.

Jackson Kyrkostas tipped home his 10th to again bring the Warriors to within two, and they had a great chance to cut it to one in tight but the puck alluded a Warrior in front of Quizi.

“It was sloppy at times, good at times. The flow of the game wasn’t great, I didn’t know what to expect and I don’t think the players knew what to expect.”

The only good news to come out of the evening was the fact Okotoks and Spruce Grove, trying to catch the Warriors, both lost as well.

The Warriors remain seventh in the Interior Conference, a point better than Okotoks and six up on Spruce Grove.

The Warriors have five games remaining, including a showdown in Okotoks in two weeks, while the teams below them each have seven games left.

West Kelowna play host to Powell River next Saturday before hitting the road for three straight in Okotoks, Blackfalds and Salmon Arm.