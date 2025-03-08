Penticton Vees earned a 3-2 win over the West Kelowna Warriors

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees took home a win on Friday night thanks to a goal with just over two minutes left in regulation when facing the West Kelowna Warriors at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Penticton started off the scoring in the first period, with goals from Louie Wehmann and Tristan Petersen, leading 2-0 after 20 minutes.

Wehmann opened the scoring six minutes into the game, getting a shot in net with a backhand deke past the Warriors’ Édouard Gauthier.

Then Petersen added to the Vees’ lead late in the first period when he scored on a breakaway.

West Kelowna’s Same LeDrew scored twice in the second period, with his first coming just 23 seconds in. The second goal, which tied the game up 2-2 came at 17:43 and was nearly identical to his first.

Penticton was outshot 11-4 in the middle frame, but outshot West Kelowna 19-8 in the other two periods.

In the third, the Vees thought they had retaken the lead eight minutes into the period, but the goal was overturned after the referees determined the puck had gone out of play at the Warriors’ bench, before ricocheting back onto the ice.

Ryden Evers scored with just over two minutes left in the third period, scoring on his own rebound to cinch the 3-2 win for the Vees over the Warriors.

The Vees home point streak is at 17 games and counting, which dates back to Nov.11. Penticton sits six points ahead of second place Brooks in the Interior Conference.

Next Penticton heads to face the Spruce Grove Saints on Friday, March 14, at 7 p.m., at the SOEC.

The West Kelowna Warriors face off against the Brooks Bandits on Saturday night, with their first ever “We Win, You Win” night.