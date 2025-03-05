255731
254711
BCHL  

West Kelowna Warriors fans can win free tickets if team beats Brooks Saturday

Warriors win, you win

- | Story: 536819

The West Kelowna Warriors are putting their own spin on the classic “guaranteed win” night.

The Warriors will host their first ever “We Win, You Win” night this Saturday when the Brooks Bandits come to town.

If the Warriors are victorious Saturday night, every fan will receive a ticket voucher for the final game of the regular season on Saturday, March 29.

“Our fan support has been terrific all season long, so we wanted to do a promotion that directly rewards them,” said Warriors president Chris Laurie.

“Brooks is a strong team and we need the fans’ support to help us overcome them Saturday night.

“In return, they’ll win a free ticket to fan appreciation night.”

If the Warriors win Saturday, fans will receive a ticket voucher on their way out.

They must exchange that voucher for a game ticket from the Warriors office.

Those tickets will be redeemed on a first come, first served basis.

The matchup with the Warriors and Bandits could also be a first round playoff preview.

If the season ended today, they would meet in the opening round.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More BCHL articles

254291

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



BCHL Interior Division
1x - Penticton Vees75 pts
2x - Brooks Bandits71 pts
3x - Trail Smoke Eaters65 pts
4Salmon Arm Silverbacks57 pts
5x - Sherwood Park Crusaders57 pts
6Cranbrook Bucks56 pts
7West Kelowna Warriors45 pts
8Okotoks Oilers42 pts
9Spruce Grove Saints39 pts
10Vernon Vipers34 pts
11Blackfalds Bulldogs20 pts


244599


Hockey Links



253807



Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.


253451



256172
256386