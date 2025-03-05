West Kelowna Warriors fans can win free tickets if team beats Brooks Saturday

Photo: West Kelowna Warriors

The West Kelowna Warriors are putting their own spin on the classic “guaranteed win” night.

The Warriors will host their first ever “We Win, You Win” night this Saturday when the Brooks Bandits come to town.

If the Warriors are victorious Saturday night, every fan will receive a ticket voucher for the final game of the regular season on Saturday, March 29.

“Our fan support has been terrific all season long, so we wanted to do a promotion that directly rewards them,” said Warriors president Chris Laurie.

“Brooks is a strong team and we need the fans’ support to help us overcome them Saturday night.

“In return, they’ll win a free ticket to fan appreciation night.”

If the Warriors win Saturday, fans will receive a ticket voucher on their way out.

They must exchange that voucher for a game ticket from the Warriors office.

Those tickets will be redeemed on a first come, first served basis.

The matchup with the Warriors and Bandits could also be a first round playoff preview.

If the season ended today, they would meet in the opening round.