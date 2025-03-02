Vernon Vipers bounce back with two big wins

Photo: Lisa Mazurek Photography

The Vernon Vipers have won two key games to snap a six-game losing streak.

The first game of the weekend at home was against the 12th ranked Alberni Valley Bulldogs on Friday.

Unlike the last few games, the Vipers offence started out quickly. Talan Blanck scored his 10th goal of the season halfway through the first period to put the Vipers ahead.

The offence continued to roll with Erik Pastro, Tyson Zimmer, and Kyren Gronick each adding a goal of their own to put the game away by a score of 4-2.

Jari Kykkanen saved 24 shots.

After the big win, the Vipers took to the ice on Saturday to take on the 18th ranked Spruce Grove Saints.

Vernon’s power play had a strong game, and the Vipers netted two goals when the other team played short handed. The first came from Tyson Zimmer and Kyren Gronick added the second.

With the game tied 2-2 going into the final period, a big goal from Luc Bydal and an empty netter from Gronick put away the weekend sweep by a 4-2 score.

Jari Kykkanen had 28 saves on the night.

“It was fun to watch and definitely a step in the right direction. I’m proud of the guys for how they played this weekend,” said Vernon Vipers Head Coach Lukas Lomicky about the team's performance.

Before this weekend, the Vipers had not won a game since Feb. 7 against the Penticton Vees. Lomicky told Castanet he is happy with how his team swept the home series.

“They played really good and there was lots of good things, they deserved to win those two games,” said Lomicky.

Team coming together

A common theme for the Vernon Vipers this season has been players coming in and out of the roster.

But since the trade deadline, the team has finally been able to gel with each other and create chemistry.

“We got this group since the trade deadline together and it’s a room full of physical guys. They are having fun being around each other and practicing, it’s showing on the ice,” said Lomicky.

What’s next

The Vipers are on the road this weekend against the Blackfalds Bulldogs on Friday and the Sherwood Park Crusaders on Saturday. Both games will be played at 7 p.m.