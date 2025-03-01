West Kelowna cap off big weekend with win over Nanaimo

Photo: Wayne Moore

The West Kelowna Warriors need all the wins they can get down the stretch as they look to secure one of the final playoff spots in the Interior Conference.

They came into the weekend clinging to the eighth and final conference playoff spot. They exit the weekend solidly in seventh, three points up on the Okotoks Oilers and six better than Spruce Grove after a 4-2 win over the Nanaimo Clippers.

“We are playing a seven game series now. We’ve got to get every win we can get,” said head coach Simon Ferguson.

“Everyone is playing well. So we have to take care of our own business and make sure we’re getting the wins when we can get them.”

The win came on the club’s annual Faith Night, appropriate since they seem to have shown some faith in the season-long process while the coaching staff is being rewarded with faith they have shown in players who are coming around after struggling to start the season.

Special teams, which had trouble last weekend, were sharp Friday and Saturday.

The power play connected twice In Saturday’s win while the penalty kill was a perfect four-for-four.

Jackson Kyrkostas, Simon Houge, Ian Alonso and Tyler Grahme all scored for the Warriors who built up period leads of 1-0 and 2-0 before the four goal eruption in the third.

Kyrkostas had his fingerprints all over the opening two goals. He pounced on a juicy rebound to open the scoring then early in the second circled the Clippers end before dropping a pass to Houge who powered his way to the front of the net before beating Vladimir Nikitin five-hole.

Alonso connected on the power play, wristing home a shot from the point on a clever pass from Elias Callgren to make it 3-0.

The Clippers, who had a goal waved off for goaltender interference in the first period, nervously waited while referees checked to see if a potential goal had been kicked in.

They rightly decided a centering pass had deflected off a skate, ruining Edouard Gauthier’s bid for a shutout.

After Grahme connected in the late stages of a \five minute power play, The Clippers closed out the scoring with four minutes to go on a long-range tip.

“I thought it was a little greasy at times out there but we found a way to win.”

As the Warriors attempt to secure one of the final playoff spots, Ferguson says he will be riding the hot hands up and down the lineup.

“I don’t want to change the lineup right now. I am going to play the guys that are playing well.”

A similar lineup to Saturday’s should dress this coming Friday when the Warriors hit the road for a game in Penticton.

They’re back home to the Brooks Bandits Saturday.

Depending where they finish both are potential first round playoff previews. Penticton presently hold a four point lead on Brooks atop the Interior Conference.