Vernon Vipers pick up two losses as the gap for a playoff spot widens

Photo: Vernon Vipers

The Vernon Vipers continue to skid as the gap between themselves and a playoff spot grows.

The Vipers' first game of the weekend was against the 16th-ranked Okotoks Oilers.

The Oilers opened up scoring in the second, but the Vipers quickly responded with a goal from Ryan Watt. In the third period, the Vipers only put three shots on net and lost the game 3-1.

Goalie Jari Kykkanen had 34 saves.

“Obviously the Okotoks game was really important for us. It was basically for four points as they're in that eighth spot. But unfortunately, it didn't go our way,” said head coach, Lukas Lomicky, on the importance of the game.

Vernon had a quick turnaround as they faced the second-ranked Brooks Bandits just 24 hours later.

The Vipers played from behind the whole game – the Bandits were able to score six goals before the Vipers scored their first from Kyren Gronick.

The Vipers were never able to close the match and the Bandits took it by a score of 7-1.

The Vipers goalie this game, Logan Cunningham, had 24 saves.

“We were not able to capitalize, and I don't feel like we got that poise and enough confidence now to score on our chances,” said Lomicky about the Brooks match-up.

Offensive Struggles:

This was the Vipers' lowest-scoring weekend this season – they haven't scored two goals or less in two games since Sept. 21 and 27.

The 55 combined shots on net is also below their season average.

Vernon’s top goal scorer is Charlie Kresl with 11, but that is 90th among all scorers in the league.

“I just think we gotta simplify it. Sometimes we try to overcomplicate it and then we just take a shot on net instead of having guys going in the crease,” said Lomicky about the offensive struggles.

“I believe good things will happen for the boys, but simplicity is the key,” Lomicky added.

The Vipers are at home next weekend, they take on the Alberni Valley Bulldogs on Friday at 7 p.m. and the Spruce Grove Saints on Saturday at 6 p.m.