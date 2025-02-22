254384
Penticton Vees third period comeback earns them a 4-3 win over Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Silverbacks fall to Vees

The Penticton Vees wouldn't give up easily on Friday night, getting a victory thanks to a third period comeback while facing the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at Rogers Rink.

Salmon Arm stacked up three goals in the first period, with Cole Cooksey, Maddux Martin, and Roenick Jodoin all scoring in less than a minute. Those three goals came on their first eight shots.

The Silverbacks almost went ahead 4-0 inside the first minute of the second, but their power play goal was taken back after video review ruled goaltender interference.

The Vees were down 3-0 entering the third period, before a pair of goals from Caton Ryan and another from Louie Wehmann forced overtime.

Ryan completed the hat-trick midway through OT, surprising the Silverbacks and their fans with a final score of 4-3.

The Vees next face off against West Kelowna on Saturday, with puck drop at 7 p.m.

