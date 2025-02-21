Patrick Murphy scored the only goal of the game as Cranbrook blanked the Warriors 1-0

Photo: Wayne Moore Elias Callgren gets one final chance to tie the game Friday

The West Kelowna Warriors had nothing to show for a pretty good effort on Friday night.

In a game both coaches felt they played well enough to win, it was the visiting Cranbrook Bucks who came away with the much needed two points.

Patrick Murphy scored the only goal of the game on the power play and Miles Roberts turned away 29 shots as the visiting Bucks beat the Warriors 1-0 before 1,074 fans at Royal LePage Place.

Murphy’s goal came on a Cranbrook power play 14:52 into the middle frame. Edouard Gauthier made the initial stop on Rasmus Svertstrom’s one-timer from the right circle, but the rebound went straight to Murphy in the slot who sired home his 18th of the season.

Just before Murphy’s icebreaker, Ben Miller had a glorious chance from the slot, but rang his rising wrist shot off the cross bar.

Jack Sadowsky, still looking for his first goal in a Warriors uniform had a great chance in close in the opening period, but Roberts lunged to get a piece of his shot.

The Warriors had some looks on three power plays including some goalmouth scrambles in the tying seconds with Gautheir on the bench and Bucks defenceman Layton Stewart in the penalty box.

“We’re down to the nitty gritty now with 10 games left. It doesn’t matter if it’s a hope-and-a-prayer, we need to get two points,” said Ferguson.

“I am tired of the moral victory of we played good enough to win. We need to win games down the stretch here because the other teams behind us are.”

Ferguson said he felt the team should have won its last two games but there is a reason why they are only coming close.

“There are small details we’re missing from our top players that still need to be better and it’s very frustrating to have to sit your top players.

Okotoks and Spruce Grove, both chasing the Warriors in the standings, were both winners on Friday night.

Okotoks are just a point in back of the seventh place Warriors while Spruce Grove are four back. Both have two games in hand.

The Warriors get back at it Saturday night when they entertain the Interior Conference-leading Penticton Vees.

It’s Feed the Valley night as fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or make a cash donation to support the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

It could also be the last chance for fans to see the Vees at Royal LePage Place in the regular season with persistent rumours circulating that the Vees will be awarded an expansion franchise in the Western Hockey League in time for next season.