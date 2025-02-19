Penticton Vees hosting annual Valley First Feed the Valley night in March

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Vees, Valley First, and the Salvation Army Food Bank are getting ready to once again host their annual Feed the Valley night.

Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to the game on Friday, March 7, when the Vees face the West Kelowna Warriors at the SOEC.

Donated items will benefit the Penticton Salvation Army Food Bank, which also distributes donations to other non-profit agencies throughout town.

Cash donations are also strongly encouraged, due to the food bank’s 3-to-1 buying power, a $10 cash donation becomes $30 in the hands of the food bank.

"Food security is something that is deeply important to our organization, and given the rising cost of food, it continues to be a real challenge in our communities,” Simon Mills, President at Valley First said in the news release.

“Events like Feed the Valley Night are vital in supporting our local food banks and ensuring that no family goes hungry. We encourage everyone to come out to enjoy some local hockey and support an amazing cause.”

Fans who bring a minimum of five non-perishable food items or $10 cash or card donation can enter for the chance to win the Vees Ultimate Playoff Experience, which includes:

One suite (up to 10 people) for game one of the BCHL Playoffs

$200 food and beverage voucher

Player autographed Vees’ jersey

Suite visit from Vees’ mascot Harvee

“The Vees have been proud to partner with Valley First for the last 14 years for Feed the Valley night. Now, more than ever, food security for families is a growing concern in our community. Last year we saw our fans really step up as we set a record for donations. We need that type of support again to help the growing demand on our local food bank. I know our fans can rally around a great cause,” said Vees vice president of business Fraser Rodgers.

The Vees shared that during last year's event, over 1,600 pounds of food and $3,100 in cash donations was collected. The Vees are challenging fans to beat last year’s attendance of 3,060 as well.

Since 2011, nearly 24,600 pounds of food and over $11,000 has been donated at the Penticton Vees’ Feed the Valley sponsored game nights.

Tickets for the game are available at the Valley First box office at the SOEC, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com. Tickets are $18 for adults and free for local youth (18 and under), courtesy of Peters Bros. Construction.