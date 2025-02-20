West Kelowna Warriors set to host their fourth annual 'Feed the Valley' game Saturday

Photo: Contributed

The West Kelowna Warriors are asking fans to bring non-perishable food items to Royal LePage Place Saturday night when the Warriors play host to the Penticton Vees.

The Warriors will be accepting both food and cash donations as part of its fourth annual “Feed the Valley” night.

All donations will go to support efforts of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Fans that bring in either cash or a non-perishable donation for the food bank will be entered into a prize draw.

The Central Okanagan Food Bank will also be running the 50/50 draw that night.

“Feed the Valley is an important annual event for us as it positively impacts individuals and families well beyond the hockey rink,” says Warriors president Chris Laurie.

“Valley First does an incredible job driving this promotion and we encourage fans and residents to bring food items or monetary donations to help those who need it most.”

Click here to learn more about Valley First's Feed the Valley initiative.

Tickets for Saturday’s game are on sale at westkelownawarriors.ca.