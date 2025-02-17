254847
253399
BCHL  

Penticton scored two late goals and held on for a 5-4 win over West Kelowna in Monday's matinee

Vees hold off Warriors rally

- | Story: 533894

Ben Merrill snapped a 3-3 tie, tipping home his 12th of the season and the Penticton Vees held on for a 5-4 win over the visiting West Kelowna Warriors in a Family Day Monday matinee at the SOEC.

Ryder Evers provided some insurance late in the period that turned in the game winner when the Warriors pulled to within a goal with Bor Glavic on the bench for an extra attacker.

The Vees threatened to make this one a laugher early jumping out to a 3-0 lead on goals from Max Heise, Eli McKamry and Michael Fisher before the game was eight minutes old.

But, Elias Callgren’s first of two and fourth in three games turned the tide and got the Warriors on the board.

Ian Alonso in the second and Caden Kemkaran-Humble three minutes into the third tied it.

But the Vees restored the two goal lead before Callgren netted his second with Glavic on the bench.

But, they were unable to get the equalizer behind Will Ingemann.

Penticton outshot West Kelowna 25-24 in the contest.

The Warriors are back at it Friday night when they entertain the Cranbrook Bucks, Penticton pays a return visit to Royal LePage Place Saturday.

The Vees travel to Salmon Arm Friday before Saturday's rematch.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More BCHL articles


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



BCHL Interior Division
1x - Penticton Vees66 pts
2Trail Smoke Eaters63 pts
3Brooks Bandits62 pts
4Sherwood Park Crusaders51 pts
5Salmon Arm Silverbacks50 pts
6Cranbrook Bucks48 pts
7West Kelowna Warriors41 pts
8Okotoks Oilers38 pts
9Spruce Grove Saints35 pts
10Vernon Vipers30 pts
11Blackfalds Bulldogs16 pts


244599


Hockey Links



243737



Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.


251586



249193
254743