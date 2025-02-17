Penticton scored two late goals and held on for a 5-4 win over West Kelowna in Monday's matinee

Photo: Contributed

Ben Merrill snapped a 3-3 tie, tipping home his 12th of the season and the Penticton Vees held on for a 5-4 win over the visiting West Kelowna Warriors in a Family Day Monday matinee at the SOEC.

Ryder Evers provided some insurance late in the period that turned in the game winner when the Warriors pulled to within a goal with Bor Glavic on the bench for an extra attacker.

The Vees threatened to make this one a laugher early jumping out to a 3-0 lead on goals from Max Heise, Eli McKamry and Michael Fisher before the game was eight minutes old.

But, Elias Callgren’s first of two and fourth in three games turned the tide and got the Warriors on the board.

Ian Alonso in the second and Caden Kemkaran-Humble three minutes into the third tied it.

But the Vees restored the two goal lead before Callgren netted his second with Glavic on the bench.

But, they were unable to get the equalizer behind Will Ingemann.

Penticton outshot West Kelowna 25-24 in the contest.

The Warriors are back at it Friday night when they entertain the Cranbrook Bucks, Penticton pays a return visit to Royal LePage Place Saturday.

The Vees travel to Salmon Arm Friday before Saturday's rematch.