Vernon Vipers drop two games as team continues to build chemistry

Photo: Vernon Vipers

The Vernon Vipers suffered two losses as they continue to push for a playoff spot over the weekend.

The first game of the weekend was at home against the 21st-ranked Blackfalds Bulldogs. The Vipers opened the scoring first with Edvin Nilsson, but the Bulldogs responded with Austin Borggaard.

The Vipers scored three more power-play goals but couldn’t close the deal, losing by a 6-4 score.

The team took to the ice less than 24 hours later to take on the top-ranked Penticton Vees. The team scored two power-play goals, but couldn’t recover from a three-goal run by the Vees in the first period.

They lost their second match-up of the weekend by a 5-2 score.

“Our five-on-five play wasn't where it should be, our five-on-five has been better throughout the season. But this weekend, even though our power plays showed up, it didn't click for us,” said Head Coach, Lukas Lomicky about his team's performance.

Penalty improvements:

This weekend was one of the strongest for the Vipers when it came to penalties.

The Vipers committed just five penalties in two games, dipping below their season average. They also capitalized when the other team was in the box, scoring five powerplay goals.

“We were talking about moving our feet and competing a little bit harder instead of using our sticks and having tripping/hooking penalties, so that was positive for us,” said Lomicky.

Final roster changes:

A common theme for the Vernon Vipers has been players coming in and out of the line-up. But with the Feb. 10 trade deadline behind them, the Vipers roster is locked-in for the rest of the season.

Lomicky told Castanet “he’s grateful that the trading is done” as he focuses on pushing his team towards a playoff spot.

Vernon’s final trades included adding five new players. Forwards Ryan Watt, Finn Kallay, and Michael Munroe as well as defensemen Eddie Revenig and Shane Burns now compete in the Vipers jersey.

With players coming in, players also come out. Marko Stojkov was traded to the Sherwood Park Crusaders, Will Schumacher and the playing rights for George Stavrianeas will now compete for the Victoria Grizzlies.

Schumacher and Stojkov played in 37 and 35 games for the Vipers this season.

Koji Gibson is the only player who has remained on the Vipers roster from their first game on Sept. 20 until now.

What’s next:

The Vipers play their next three games on the road against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, Okotoks Oilers, and Brooks Bandits.

Those games will be played on the road Feb. 17, 21, and 22.