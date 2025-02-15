West Kelowna dominate visiting Bulldogs in 6-1 win

Photo: Wayne Moore Bor Glavic makes one of 21 saves Saturday

It was hard to find anything wrong with the West Kelowna Warriors game Saturday night.

They were dominant from the opening puck drop to the final whistle in a convincing 6-1 win over the visiting Blackfalds Bulldogs on “Glow Show” night at Royal LePage Place.

You could say the reviews were “glowing.”

“I thought we showed up right from the beginning and rolled right through,” said head coach Simon Ferguson.

“Obviously we’d like that one back at the end, not take that penalty and not give up that goal but I thought we worked, we competed, we tracked, we did everything we want to do.”

That power play goal with less than three minutes to go spoiled Bor Glavic’s bid for a first career BCHL shutout.

Those 27 seconds between penalty and goal were the only blemish on an otherwise magnificent performance.

Elias Callgren and Tyler Grahme who has five goals in two games, each scored twice.

Sam LeDrew and Axel Lofgren scored the others.

Callgren got the Warriors off and running with a one-time wrist shot from the slot off a nice feed from Joey Macrena. He was back in the slot to deflect home Simon Hogue’s point shot to make it 3-0 seven minutes into the second.

After a slow start where he didn’t score in his first 20 games, the tall Swede now has four goals in his last four games and seven over his last 13.

“You can go back to Viggo last year, excellent pre season then stuttered out of the gates.

“It’s a different game, it takes a while, I think sometimes people forget that it does take a while to adjust to that game.

“You look at Viggo at the end of last year and playoffs, he scored a point per game for us. That’s what we hoped for Elias, we know he’s working and playing hard, so I’m happy to see him getting rewarded.”

The Warriors have also been a different team in all phases with the return of Lofgren from injury.

He walked into a clearing attempt and rifled a slap shot past the Bulldogs netminder to make it 4-0 in the second period.

The win moved the Warriors three points up on Okotoks and six better than Spruce Grove in the battle for the final two Interior Conference playoff spots.

The Warriors are back at it Monday afternoon for a holiday matinee in Penticton.

They’ll return home to host Cranbrook next Friday and the Vees on Saturday.