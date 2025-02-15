Penticton Vees reach 3-game losing streak after falling to Trail Smoke Eaters in OT

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees lost in overtime on Valentine’s Day, as they fell 4-3 to the Trail Smoke Eaters, Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

It was the Vees’ second overtime loss in a week and brought their losing streak to three games.

After a scoreless first period, Connor Hellyer got a goal in with just a second left in a Vees’ power play in the second.

Trail tied it up not long after, with Brayden Sinclair taking puck through Will Ingemann’s pads after the initial rush from Drew Anastasio was stopped.

Christian Kim put Trail ahead 2-1 soon after, taking the chance jam the puck underneath the pads of Ingemann.

Penticton got back on level terms midway through the second, thanks to Ben Merrill scoring when he fired low on the stick side of Trail’s Ryan Parker.

The Vees retook the lead early in the third period, with Hellyer scoring his second of the game when he beat Parker over the blocker to make it 3-2.

Penticton was less than two minutes away from ending Trail’s 14-game win streak, but Sinclair scored his second of the game to go to force overtime.

In OT, Jason Stefanek completed the comeback for Trail when he scored on his own rebound at the side of the net.

The Vees finish with a 2-2-2-0 record against Trail in six games this season.

Penticton will be headed up to north to face off against their rivals the Vernon Vipers on Saturday, with puck drop at 6 p.m.