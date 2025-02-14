254995
West Kelowna Warriors to host their first ever 'Glow Show'

RLP will glow in the dark

Royal LePage Place will be awash in an ‘eerie glow’ when the lights go out prior to Saturday’s BC Hockey League game.

The West Kelowna Warriors are billing it as their first ever “Glow Show” as part of the festivities when the team hosts the Blackfalds Bulldogs.

Fans attending Saturday’s game will receive complimentary glow sticks and other glow-in-the-dark items.

At 7 p.m. when the lights are dimmed, fans will be treated to a unique experience.

“We are excited to deliver something a bit different this weekend,” says Warriors president Chris Laurie.

“We want to create a unique and memorable experience for fans and West Kelowna families to enjoy.

“It will also be a meaningful hockey game as we look to solidify a playoff spot.”

Fans are encouraged to find their seats early so they are ready for the pre-game experience.

For tickets or more information click here.

BCHL Interior Division
1x - Penticton Vees63 pts
2Trail Smoke Eaters61 pts
3Brooks Bandits60 pts
4Sherwood Park Crusaders48 pts
5Salmon Arm Silverbacks48 pts
6Cranbrook Bucks44 pts
7West Kelowna Warriors39 pts
8Okotoks Oilers37 pts
9Spruce Grove Saints34 pts
10Vernon Vipers30 pts
11Blackfalds Bulldogs14 pts


