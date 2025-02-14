West Kelowna Warriors to host their first ever 'Glow Show'

Photo: West Kelowna Warriors

Royal LePage Place will be awash in an ‘eerie glow’ when the lights go out prior to Saturday’s BC Hockey League game.

The West Kelowna Warriors are billing it as their first ever “Glow Show” as part of the festivities when the team hosts the Blackfalds Bulldogs.

Fans attending Saturday’s game will receive complimentary glow sticks and other glow-in-the-dark items.

At 7 p.m. when the lights are dimmed, fans will be treated to a unique experience.

“We are excited to deliver something a bit different this weekend,” says Warriors president Chris Laurie.

“We want to create a unique and memorable experience for fans and West Kelowna families to enjoy.

“It will also be a meaningful hockey game as we look to solidify a playoff spot.”

Fans are encouraged to find their seats early so they are ready for the pre-game experience.

