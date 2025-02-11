Warriors sign two but make no deals as trade deadline passes

Photo: Tami Quan Photograph Quinlan Perry

The West Kelowna Warriors were quiet on the trade front as the BC Hockey League trade deadline came and went Monday.

While the Warriors didn’t make any big splashes, they did sign a couple of players.

The team announced Tuesday it has signed defenceman Quinlan Parry and forward Tyler Pretty.

Parry is no stranger to the Warriors, having started the season as an affiliate player before signing with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens of the QMJHL.

He has since returned to the Warriors and made enough of an impression to be signed for the balance of the season.

Pretty saw limited action with the Chilliwack Chiefs last season. He has played this season with Devon Extreme in the AJHL, putting up 13 goals and 14 assists in 43 games.

Both will try and crack the lineup when the Warriors take on Blackfalds Saturday night at Royal LePage Place in the team’s first ever Glow Night game.