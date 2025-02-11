254034
253399
BCHL  

Vees acquire forward in final trade of season

Vees make final trade

- | Story: 532847

The Penticton Vees made one more move before the BCHL trade deadline on Monday, trading the playing rights of defenceman Julien Wasmer to the Victoria in exchange for forward George Stavrianeas.

“This trade allows us to add a veteran forward to our lineup. We have had issues staying healthy this season and Stavrianeas solidifies our forward group. He played the last two seasons for a divisional rival, so we know him quite well. We look forward to having him for the stretch drive,” said Vees president, general manager, and head coach Fred Harbinson.

Stavrianeas, 19, played the last two seasons with the Vernon Vipers, earning nine points this season, and 24 points in the previous season including five in the playoffs.

Stavrianeas will debut on home ice with the Vees this coming Friday, Feb. 14, versus the Trail Smoke Eaters.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More BCHL articles

243738

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



BCHL Interior Division
1x - Penticton Vees63 pts
2Trail Smoke Eaters61 pts
3Brooks Bandits60 pts
4Sherwood Park Crusaders48 pts
5Salmon Arm Silverbacks48 pts
6Cranbrook Bucks44 pts
7West Kelowna Warriors39 pts
8Okotoks Oilers37 pts
9Spruce Grove Saints34 pts
10Vernon Vipers30 pts
11Blackfalds Bulldogs14 pts


244598


Hockey Links






Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.


248082



246278
248220
255244