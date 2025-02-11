Vees acquire forward in final trade of season

Photo: Contributed George Stavrianeas.

The Penticton Vees made one more move before the BCHL trade deadline on Monday, trading the playing rights of defenceman Julien Wasmer to the Victoria in exchange for forward George Stavrianeas.

“This trade allows us to add a veteran forward to our lineup. We have had issues staying healthy this season and Stavrianeas solidifies our forward group. He played the last two seasons for a divisional rival, so we know him quite well. We look forward to having him for the stretch drive,” said Vees president, general manager, and head coach Fred Harbinson.

Stavrianeas, 19, played the last two seasons with the Vernon Vipers, earning nine points this season, and 24 points in the previous season including five in the playoffs.

Stavrianeas will debut on home ice with the Vees this coming Friday, Feb. 14, versus the Trail Smoke Eaters.