Vipers grab key win in hunt for playoff spot

The Vipers picked up a key win in the race for a playoff spot.

The Vipers took a trip down south to take on the red-hot Penticton Vees. The Vees opened up the scoring in the second, but the Vipers pulled back and forced the game to overtime.

45 seconds into OT, forward Tyson Zimmer netted the game-ending goal to give the Vipers one of their biggest wins this season by a 3-2 score.

Jari Kykkanen had 37 saves on the night.

“They’re putting everything on the line, and they just don't give up. So, it's great to see,” said Head Coach, Lukas Lomicky about the gritty win.

After the electric win, the Vipers travelled to West Kelowna to take on the West Kelowna Warriors.

Lomicky said “individual mistakes” got the best of the team, ultimately losing 7-3.

Jari Kykkanen had 21 saves.

Roster changes:

Before the weekend series, the Vipers announced more changes to their rosters.

defenseman Price Grimes and forwards Coen Miller and Malcolm Baar joined the Vernon roster which has experienced multiple changes throughout the season.

Grimes comes to the Vipers from the Chilliwack Chiefs. He is committed to play post-secondary hockey at the University of New Hampshire.

Bedford Nova Scotia native Coen Miller comes from the Powell River Kings and Ottawata native Malcolm Baar joins the Vipers from Devon Xtreme which play in the AJHL.

“I think they will be a good piece for us moving forward,” said Lomicky.

What’s next:

The Vipers sit 10th in the Interior Conference standings with a 12-21-6 record. The team is within seven points of earning a playoff spot.

The Vipers play at home next weekend against the Blackfalds Bulldogs on Friday and a rematch against the Vees on Saturday.