Penticton Vees win streak ends in 3-2 overtime loss to the Vernon Vipers

Photo: Jack Murray

A six-game win streak came to an end on Friday night for the Penticton Vees, after their 3-2 overtime loss to the Vernon Vipers at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Vees’ annual Pink the Rink night started off with scoreless first period, with some controversy due to the Vees had an opening goal waved off from Ben Merrill.

Tristan Petersen broke the no-goal deadlock with under four minutes left in the second period.

Simon Meier followed this up by scoring early in the third period to double the Vees lead to 2-0.

Vernon made it a one-goal game after a goal from Charlie Kresl later in the third. Then, the Vipers tied it up at 2-2 as Will Schumacher forced overtime on his last second shot in the third period.

Tyson Zimmer scored 45 seconds into overtime for Vernon, ending their own three-game losing skid.

Both goalies has strong nights in net, with the Vees' Will Ingemann stopping 16 of 19 shots while Vernon’s Jari Kykkanen stopped 37 of 39 shots fired his way.

The Vees still sit four points ahead of Trail for top spot in the BCHL.

Penticton hits the ice again on Saturday against the Trail Smoke Eaters, with puck drop at 7 p.m.